UPDATE | Person hurt in Mingo County crash; road reopen

UPDATE 1/11/21 @ 8:20 p.m.

VERNER, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A road reopened Monday evening following a crash Monday morning.

Mingo County Dispatchers said the road reopened shortly after 8 p.m.

Route 80 in Verner was closed for several hours when a box truck and a truck hauling rocks collided.

One person was flown to the hospital. The extent of that person’s injuries is unavailable at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

VERNER, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One roadway is closed after a crash in Mingo County Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from Mingo County Emergency Management, the crash happened on Route 80 in Verner.

Mingo County dispatchers say a box truck and a truck hauling rocks crashed into each other.

One person was flown out with injuries.

Route 80 will be closed near the Logan/Mingo County line for approximately six hours. Drivers coming from Logan into Mingo should go through the Horsepen area as a detour.

