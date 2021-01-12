UofL begins first day of spring semester amid pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday was the start of the spring semester at the University of Louisville.

Some students said they are glad to be back on campus. They added it’s bringing back a sense of normalcy.

“It’s definitely been hard to make friends,” Kaylee Lowe said.

Lowe said the pandemic has been challenging on her freshman year. The first year of college is normally filled with a lot of social events and new friends.

For her first year, Lowe said she has had to get online to connect.

“In online classes it has been hard reaching out across Zoom. It’s been pretty hard to make friends,” Lowe said.

Lowe is on UofL’s rowing team. she said during the break, it kept her connected with teammates like Evey Peplowoski, who believes the university is doing everything possible to keep students safe.

“I think the university is doing a good job keeping classes distant and professors are keeping different groups small,” Peplowoski said.

Beyond social distancing and masks, UofL is requiring all students and faculty to be tested.

University Provost Beth Boehm said during the spring semester everyone will be required to be tested four times.

She said last fall, students followed precautions and she expects them to during the spring, as well.

“They walked in, they wiped their desks down and they threw out the cloths. They did every day for the entire semester,” Boehm said.

Everyone must also self-monitor through Cardinal Self-Check. It’s a tool that helps its users check for symptoms and keep an eye on their overall health.

“Our desks are apart, it’s one person to a table, labs are pretty distant, and everyone is far away as possible,” Peplowski said.

If someone tests positive, the university’s Campus Health Services has an extensive contact tracing program to help identify others who may have been exposed.

Click here to learn more about UofL’s safety precautions.

