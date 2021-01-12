Advertisement

TSA features airport dogs in 2021 calendar

TSA features 2021 canine calendar
TSA features 2021 canine calendar(TSA)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The adorable dogs of the Transportation Security Administration want to help you schedule your own trip with its 2021 calendar.

The adorable calendar includes photos and fun facts about 12 dogs that help TSA with passenger screening and security across the United States.

January’s dog features Rony a Vizsla at Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW). TSA says Rony thinks that anything edible is fair game! Rony has his sights on being President one day. He already knows how to command a room and is ready to make that leap after retirement!

You can get a free copy of TSA’s 2021 calendar that features hard-working airport dogs nationwide here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot of the video posted on the sheriff's Facebook page.
Laurel Co. sheriff, jailer burn UK gear after basketball team kneels during anthem
Knox County Fiscal Court denounces UK basketball, asks for reallocation of taxpayer funds
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 new cases, positivity rate sits at 12.35%
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, 10 deaths on Monday
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22

Latest News

Stolen Kawasaki Floyd County
Police asking for help to find stolen dirt bike
In a hospital capacity chart that divides the state into 10 regions, only three regions are in...
Kentucky hospital capacity not largely impacted by post-holiday COVID surge
Source: AP
Southwest Virginia man facing child pornography charges
Novel Coronavirus
Five new COVID-19 related deaths in Southwest Virginia
COVID-19 vaccine
Tennessee launches online system for scheduling COVID vaccine appointments