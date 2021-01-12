Sunshine continues, warmer weather Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunshine continues for a couple of days and those temperatures will get slightly warmer as we head into your Wednesday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Those clear skies continue tonight creating some chilly temperatures. Overnight lows look to drop into the mid-20s. Those valleys could drop closer to the lower 20s tonight.

Sunshine returns tomorrow with highs getting into the mid-40s. Yes, it is still chilly but we are going to continue warming up as we head into Thursday. Overnight lows Wednesday will drop near 30 with mostly clear skies.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine continues for most of the day Thursday with highs getting near 50. Clouds return later Thursday night as a cold front moves into the mountains. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s with showers moving in late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

We could start out with a rain/snow mix early Friday but that will quickly turn to rain as highs get into the mid-40s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. More moisture moves in Saturday with highs only getting into the low to mid-30s. We will likely see light snow showers on and off throughout the day. It is too early to talk about totals, but it doesn’t look like a lot of snow will accumulate.

Highs on Sunday will get into the upper 30s to lower 40s with some peeks of sunshine. We could see some flurries early Sunday or late Sunday as one model is trying to bring in another system Sunday into Monday. We’ll continue to keep an eye on this over the next few days!

