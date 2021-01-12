Advertisement

Southwest Virginia man facing child pornography charges

Source: AP(Associated Press)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WISE, Va. (WJHL) — One Southwest Virginia man is facing charges after authorities say they found pornographic images of children on his computer.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports police have charged Richard Roy Wiseman, 27 of Wise, with one count of first offense possession of child pornography and nine counts of second or subsequent offense possession of child pornography.

According to court records, a search warrant was executed on January 6th at Wiseman’s residence on Commonwealth Street.

Police say a search of Wiseman’s computer revealed approximately 30 images of child pornography in the computer’s image cache.

Wiseman was taken to jail and then later released on a secured bail of $3,000.

