LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff Office is searching for the person that robbed the Smoke Shop off KY 363 in London.

The incident occurred around 1:05 p.m. on Monday.

If you are able to identify who is in the picture above please contact 606-864-6600 or send a message to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.