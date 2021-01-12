Advertisement

Police asking for help to find stolen dirt bike

By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office are asking for your help to find a stolen dirt bike.

On Monday, officials received a complaint that the bike, a 2021 Kawasaki 250, was stolen in the Harold community.

Police believe a white van was involved in the theft.

If you have any information on who may have stolen the dirt bike or where it is, call the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at 606-806-6171.

You can also call the anonymous tip line at 606-949-2020.

