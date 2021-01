HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Janna Mei Smith is a Mountain Student Achiever.

Janna is a senior at Barbourville High School and has a 4.2 GPA.

She was selected to represent Barbourville High School to attend the University of Kentucky A-HEC Medical Program, she is also a member of the Academic Team and Science Olympiad.

