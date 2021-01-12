Martin County’s Trey James enrolls at Iona

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rick Pitino made it official on Tuesday that Martin County’s Trey James has enrolled in Iona for the spring semester.

Great to have Trey James in from Eastern KY. I miss that accent! Wonderful young man. — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) January 12, 2021

It was reported in December that James was forgoing his senior season and joining the Gaels for the spring semester.

The Cardinals will miss James’ presence. The Martin County big man averaged 14.6 points per game and 11.1 rebounds per game, breaking the state’s career blocks record and leading Martin County to their first 15th Region title since 1983 during the 2019-2020 season.

