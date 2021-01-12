Advertisement

Martin County’s Trey James enrolls at Iona

Martin County's Trey James signs with Rick Pitino and Iona College.
Martin County's Trey James signs with Rick Pitino and Iona College.(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rick Pitino made it official on Tuesday that Martin County’s Trey James has enrolled in Iona for the spring semester.

It was reported in December that James was forgoing his senior season and joining the Gaels for the spring semester.

The Cardinals will miss James’ presence. The Martin County big man averaged 14.6 points per game and 11.1 rebounds per game, breaking the state’s career blocks record and leading Martin County to their first 15th Region title since 1983 during the 2019-2020 season.

