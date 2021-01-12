Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one death on Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and one death on Tuesday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported that a 94-year-old woman died of COVID-19 bringing the death toll to 25. The health department also reported 77 new cases bringing the total to 4,597.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported six new cases bringing the total to 804. Lee County has two new cases bringing the total to 1,080. In Leslie County, there are six new cases bringing the total to 575. There are 11 new cases in Letcher County bringing the total to 1,277. Owsley County reported three new cases bringing the total to 347. In Perry County, there are 15 new cases bringing the total to 1,744. Wolfe County reported two new cases bringing the total to 242.

The Bell County Health Department reported 34 new cases bringing the total to 2,136 with 176 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 30 new cases within the community of Clay County and 36 new cases within FCI Manchester. This brings the county’s total to 1,663 with 763 of those active. There are two new cases in Jackson County bringing the total to 618 with 219 of those active. Rockcastle County reported one new case bringing the total to 645 with 119 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 44 new cases with seven of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 2,301 with 328 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 27 new cases bringing the total to 2,634 with 284 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 20 new cases bringing the total to 1,881.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 30 new cases bringing the total to 2,231 with 301 of those active.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported 23 new cases bringing the total to 958 with 130 of those active.

The Johnson County Health Department reported 22 new cases bringing the total to 1,252 with 235 of those active.

The Lake Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 13 new cases in McCreary County bringing the total to 1,314 with 92 of those active. Pulaski County reported 35 new cases bringing the total to 4,494 with 307 of those active. Wayne County had 24 new cases bringing the total to 1,739 with 124 of those active.

