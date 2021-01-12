Knox County Fiscal Court denounces UK basketball, asks for reallocation of taxpayer funds

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In a resolution passed Monday, the Knox County Fiscal Court made a call to action denouncing the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team and coaching staff for refusing to stand during the national anthem before their road game at the University of Florida on Saturday.

Resolution #20210111 puts the Fiscal Court in support of reallocating taxpayer dollars from the University of Kentucky back to local county governments.

The resolution calls on Gov. Andy Beshear, Senate President Robert Stivers, and House Speaker David Osbourne, along with the rest of the General Assembly to take action to “reallocate tax funding from unpatriotic recipients to hard working Kentucky Taxpayer’s [sic] across this commonwealth.”

The resolution is the latest reaction to the players’ protest after the Sheriff and Jailer of Laurel County posted a video on Sunday evening of them burning some of their UK apparel as well as offering free t-shirts for people wanting to turn in their UK gear.

