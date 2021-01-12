Advertisement

Kentucky lawmakers start advancing budget bills

Kentucky Speaker of The House David Osborne addresses the members of the House during the...
Kentucky Speaker of The House David Osborne addresses the members of the House during the opening day session of the Kentucky State Legislature in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have started advancing budget bills likely to undergo changes when they dig deeper into setting spending priorities.

The House on Monday passed the “continuation” budgets seen as placeholders. The votes came soon after the bills cleared committee. The bills now go to the Senate.

The strategy reflects the time constraints for lawmakers to pass a budget in a 30-day session in its sixth day Monday. Legislative leaders say the final spending plan is likely to look much different.

The House advanced budget bills for the executive, judicial and legislative branches, as well as the transportation budget.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot of the video posted on the sheriff's Facebook page.
Laurel Co. sheriff, jailer burn UK gear after basketball team kneels during anthem
Knox County Fiscal Court denounces UK basketball, asks for reallocation of taxpayer funds
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 new cases, positivity rate sits at 12.35%
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, 10 deaths on Monday
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22

Latest News

Stolen Kawasaki Floyd County
Police asking for help to find stolen dirt bike
In a hospital capacity chart that divides the state into 10 regions, only three regions are in...
Kentucky hospital capacity not largely impacted by post-holiday COVID surge
Source: AP
Southwest Virginia man facing child pornography charges
Novel Coronavirus
Five new COVID-19 related deaths in Southwest Virginia
COVID-19 vaccine
Tennessee launches online system for scheduling COVID vaccine appointments