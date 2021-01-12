Healthy at UPIKE: University of Pikeville returns to in-person instruction

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at the University of Pikeville are back on campus for the spring semester. In-person instruction began Monday, bringing the Bears back to the hill for the first time since November.

Though classes transitioned to online-only around Thanksgiving last year, staff members say the university has worked to make sure its campus is safe for the return of students.

“Campus life is back! Our students are walking around. They were moving into the residence halls this weekend; we have families back,” said UPIKE Provost Dr. Lori Werth. “Our student-athletes are excited to get back and we’ll see what the semester looks like for them and what they have in store. Definitely, the energy is here, our faculty are here as well and we’re excited.”

And many students said they are ready to get the semester underway, confident that the university is doing its best to keep the Bears safe with mask requirements on campus and social distancing guidelines in place.

“And I think the university does a really good job keeping us updated on like cases and quarantine and stuff,” said senior Will Wheeler. “I think everyone’s trying to do their best to try to at least make it feel some type of normal.”

For some, returning to in-person classes takes away the anxiety that comes with virtual instruction.

“Of course, all of the professors do an awesome job when we do get sent home with online instruction and everything,” said freshman Syndi Dummitt. “But doing things in person, having my teacher right in front of me, is exactly what I need to succeed.”

And many are just hoping the virus will be a thing of the past by graduation.

“My hope is to graduate in person,” said Wheeler. “I think that’s most seniors at this point. We just wanna graduate in person.”

Students and staff members say they are confident that last semester was a teaching tool for how to handle spikes in COVID-19 and they are comfortable with the university’s ability to handle the pandemic as its leaders see fit.

“Our hopes are to be here and for our students to be actively engaged in the classroom,” said Dr. Werth.

With COVID-19 tests available on campus, thanks to a partnership with UPIKE, Pikeville Medical Center, and the Pike County Health Department, university officials are ready to move into the spring semester.

