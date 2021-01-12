Hazard police chief talks COVID-19 diagnosis, his wife’s battle and long term effects

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Two days before Christmas, Hazard Police Chief, Minor Allen started feeling under the weather.

“I didn’t feel really bad or anything at that point in time, it’s just like maybe I’ve got a cold or something like that, that’s coming on,” said Allen.

Out of precaution, he was tested for the coronavirus Christmas Eve, as his family was going to come over that evening. His test came back positive.

“I don’t have a clue where I picked the bug up or whatever, whether somebody had come in here or one of my officers or what had happened,” said Allen. “I did have the no energy, and was exhausted if I tried to move around or anything like that, but it was mostly just sinus pressure headache that kind of thing.”

While Allen did not have trouble breathing, he said he had a burning feeling in his lungs.

“If you’d step out in very cold January or February morning that feeling you get in your lungs that burning feeling and that’s what it felt like,” said Allen.

The day after Christmas, Allen’s wife, Shawnda also received a positive test. Her symptoms were more severe.

“The amount that her heart was beating per minute started slowing down, her pulse rate went down and her pulse ox went down too, so I mean it took multiple trips to the doctor for her getting tested and different medications and that kind of thing,” said Allen. “Still she has a lot of complications with side effects of that and how it had effected her.”

Allen received the antibody IV infusion referred to as ‘BAM’ as he was considered to be high risk after having a heart attack a few years ago.

“I did experience a few symptoms and side effects from taking that but the next day I was good so I was starting to recover a lot faster,” said Allen.

He says it helped his recovery and after 10 days, he tested negative for the virus.

“I feel good, but I feel sluggish and I get tired really really easy just really jittery inside most of the time, so it’s kind of odd like your blood sugar is dropping or something like that. It’s hard to describe,” said Allen.

Allen is encouraging everyone to take the virus seriously to protect your loved ones.

“It’s no joking matter. That’s a deadly disease that changes quickly on you. All I can tell people is get yourself tested if you have any type of symptoms go get tested,” said Allen.

Allen was scheduled to take the COVID-19 vaccine right after Christmas, but could not as he had the virus.

He says doctors told him to wait 90 days, and then he can get the vaccine.

“If it prevents this the spread of it. If it helps end this where life can get back to normal then I’m all for it,” said Allen.

