Five new COVID-19 related deaths in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT/WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers Tuesday morning, which included several deaths in the counties WYMT covers.

New deaths were reported in Dickenson and Wise County along with the City of Norton. Two others are now in the hospital from complications from the virus.

Here are the latest numbers from Lee, Wise, Dickenson and Buchanan County along with the City of Norton:

Buchanan County – 970 cases / 70 hospitalizations/ 23 deaths (6 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 755 cases / 27 hospitalizations/ 9 deaths (5 new cases/ 3 new deaths)

Lee County – 1,790 cases / 77 hospitalizations/ 32 deaths (27 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 209 cases / 12 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (2 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Wise County – 2,406 cases / 125 hospitalizations / 67 deaths (23 new cases/ 2 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Statewide, VDH reported 336,203 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 407,947.

VDH reports there have been 4,833 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.