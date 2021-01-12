Advertisement

Eight arrested on drug charges in Claiborne County

By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Eight people were arrested on various drug charges Monday in Claiborne County

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team carried out a search warrant inside a home on Vista Drive in New Tazewell. The warrant was issued after a long investigation stemming from undercover drug purchases inside the home.

Agents and detectives from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and the 8th Judicial Drug Task Force found meth, Subutex, and money inside the home.

36-year-old Daniel Ray Johnson was arrested and charged with maintaining a dwelling with known drug offenses.

42-year-old Kristy Cooper Money and 48-year-old Angela Sands were arrested on charges sale of a controlled substance, with Money being charged with two counts.

28-year-old Gary Bunch Jr., 31-year-old Ashley Carver, 40-year-old Ricky Minton, 34-year-old Jeremy Walker were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

26-year-old Christina Day was also arrested and charged on outstanding warrants.

