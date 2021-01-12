Advertisement

Distribution challenges force disposal of expired coronavirus vaccine doses

(Madison Pitsch)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 22 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to healthcare facilities across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But only about seven million people have received the first dose.

Some hospitals are forced to throw away vaccines that quickly expire once they were taken out of cold storage. Dr. Joseph Flynn with Norton Healthcare in Louisville says they’re working quickly and aggressively.

“It really is a careful monitoring of the doses you have, who’s on your list,” Dr. Flynn said. “You only thaw out the doses you know you’re going to be giving. And that’s why it’s so important that we’ve been using risk of exposure and setting up appointments for people so we match up the dose with the person.”

The Commonwealth of Kentucky has received 239,550 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to its latest report on Friday. Between 32 locations, 107,799 doses have been administered so far, leaving 131,751 still available.

Dr. Flynn says Norton has administered more than 11,000 doses so far - and ready for more.

“We’re limited just by the number of doses that we’re getting from the federal authorities and that’s important. the companies are rolling them out as quickly as they can and we’re willing and ready to administer as able.”

Friday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the state set a new goal to administer 90% of all vaccines received in the state within seven days of arrival.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot of the video posted on the sheriff's Facebook page.
Laurel Co. sheriff, jailer burn UK gear after basketball team kneels during anthem
Knox County Fiscal Court denounces UK basketball, asks for reallocation of taxpayer funds
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 new cases, positivity rate sits at 12.35%
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, 10 deaths on Monday
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22

Latest News

Stolen Kawasaki Floyd County
Police asking for help to find stolen dirt bike
In a hospital capacity chart that divides the state into 10 regions, only three regions are in...
Kentucky hospital capacity not largely impacted by post-holiday COVID surge
Source: AP
Southwest Virginia man facing child pornography charges
Novel Coronavirus
Five new COVID-19 related deaths in Southwest Virginia
COVID-19 vaccine
Tennessee launches online system for scheduling COVID vaccine appointments