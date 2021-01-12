Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccines for Phase 1b, 75 years and older now available in Southwest Virginia

(WNDU)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:30 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – For those 75 years and older, along with those in Phase 1b, the COVID-19 vaccine is now available in Southwest Virginia, and not only at the health department.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports the Cumberland Plateau, Mount Rogers and LENOWISCO Health Districts all entered Phase 1b Monday.

“Phase 1b includes many essential functions, the top three tiers are law enforcement, firefighters, hazmat, followed by number two, corrections officers and homeless shelter workers followed by number three, K-12 staff and teachers, as well as daycare staff,” Dr. Karen Shelton, Director for Mount Rogers Health District and Interim Director for Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO Health Districts said.

Those categorized under Phase 1b include:

  • Police, fire, hazmat
  • Corrections and homeless shelter workers
  • Childcare/K-12 teachers/staff
  • Food and agriculture
  • Manufacturing
  • Grocery store workers
  • Public transit workers
  • Mail carriers (USPS and private)

COVID-19 vaccines for Virginia residents 75 and older are available through some health care providers and pharmacies and local health department off-site clinics. Vaccination supply is still limited but will continue to increase moving forward.

According to a release from the Virginia Department of Health, the Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO Health Districts will transition to vaccinating at the larger sites on Wednesday, January 13th.

VDH says appointments will be required, and walk-ins will not be accepted.

Face coverings are required at the vaccination sites.

To schedule an appointment, call your local health department at the numbers below:

Cumberland Plateau Health District:

  • Buchanan County Health Department – 276-935-4591
  • Dickenson County Health Department – 276-926-4979

In the LENOWISCO Health District:

  • Lee County Health Department – 276-346-2011
  • Wise County Health Department – 276-328-8000

Click here for more information.

