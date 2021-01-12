Congressman from W.Va. objects to invoking 25th Amendment to remove President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAZ) – Monday, Congressman Alex Mooney objected to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s call on Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment by unanimous consent.

Mooney released the following statement Monday:

“Today I objected to Speaker Pelosi’s attempt to adopt via unanimous consent a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump. Speaker Pelosi should not attempt to adopt a resolution of this magnitude without any debate on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. It is wrong to have sent members of Congress home and then try to adopt without any debate a precedent-setting resolution that could imperil our Republic. The U.S. House must never adopt a resolution that demands the removal of a duly elected president, without any hearings, debate or recorded votes.”

The move would force President Trump from office, making Vice President Pence the 46th President of the United States.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Pence will have 24 hours to respond before they move forward with impeachment.

To invoke the 25th amendment, Vice President Pence would need a majority of the cabinet to agree the President is unfit for office.

President Trump could dispute their move. Following that, Vice President Pence and the cabinet would have four days to dispute the President.

To remove Trump from office, Congress would need a two-thirds supermajority vote.

