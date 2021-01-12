Advertisement

Clearing skies today lead to warmer temperatures

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 2:11 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While a few flakes could still be flying for some this morning, sunshine should take over for all by later today.

Today and Tonight

The clouds followed us into your Tuesday, but, if everything plays out as it should, they won’t be around too long. By mid to late morning, the sun should be out and that will warm us up a few degrees. Highs this afternoon will climb into the mid-40s for most and maybe upper 40s for some.

Tonight, mostly clear skies take us back into the low to mid-20s.

Extended Forecast

Sunny skies stick around for Wednesday and part of Thursday. Highs will soar to close to 50 both days. Clouds will start to increase Thursday afternoon ahead of a brief disturbance moving through on Thursday night that will bring us some scattered rain chances. Lows Wednesday night will be in the upper 20s under clear skies, but should stay in the upper 30s on Thursday night with the cloud cover.

Friday looks a little dreary to end the week with scattered showers, especially in the morning hours. Highs will be much cooler, struggling to get into the mid-40s under cloudy skies.

Unless something changes, models agree some snow showers are likely on Saturday. Temperatures will be much colder too. Highs will struggle to get into the mid-30s. We’ll keep an eye on that and keep you posted.

