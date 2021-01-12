Businesses impacted by water break in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A main water line break is impacting many people in Perry County.

The break which happened Monday near the Applebee’s in Hazard is impacting people along Highway 15 North of Hazard all the way to near the Breathitt County line.

Dr. Detroit’s is one local business that sits off of Hwy 15 impacted by the break.

Roger Noyes, the owner, says his business depends on water to help pay the bills.

“I understand that anything can happen that water can go off now and then but like I say I have been in business in hazard for 30 years. I started on Main street up there 30 years ago and every year it’s the same ole same ole no water,” said Noyes. “With no water, it costs us $400 or $500 a day by not being able to detail and stuff. Right now we are shut down on everything except for window tinting and I brought one water from home to do the window tent with.”

He says he continues to rely on his loyal customers as he anticipates the moment the water will start flowing once again.

“Everything we do all the carpets, shampoo have to have water. Your pressure washers for washing mud and salt and stuff out from underneath the vehicles takes water all your detailing, washing, waxing,” said Noyes. “The only thing I can tell them is I got my water shut off again after 30 years I guess they get used to it. They just check back later it’s a pretty big inconvenience. "

We have no time frame of when the water will be turned back on.

Hazard Utilities posted a boil water advisory on their Facebook page for all of the Daniel Plaza and Fitz Gilbert Drive on Highway 80 East. Their Facebook page also says “at this time crews are working on leaks and repairs. Water levels are rising but we remind everyone that this is a slow process. Currently, our top priority is to serve the Hospital, Veteran Center, and Dialysis Center. As tank levels become adequate, we can start the process of turning on the water to small sections. We will update you when this process begins. We will be giving out water at three locations and we will release those locations once details have been finalized.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.