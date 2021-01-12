Advertisement

Alabama wins National Championship over Ohio State 52-24

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith catches a touchdown pass in front of Ohio State cornerback...
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith catches a touchdown pass in front of Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Camille Gear
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
(WYMT) - The Alabama Crimson Tide beat Ohio State 52-24 in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Alabama led at halftime, 35-17. The win marks Nick Saban’s seventh national championship.

Alabama’s Heisman Trophy-winning receiver DeVonta Smith injured his right hand in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Smith headed to the medical tent early in the third quarter after a huge first half against Ohio State.

He was later taken to the locker room. Smith was hit trying to bring in a pass and appeared to jam his hand against a defender. Smith made 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. He passed Vanderbilt’s Jordan Matthews to become the Southeastern Conference’s career leader in receiving yards.

