Alabama wins National Championship over Ohio State 52-24

(WYMT) - The Alabama Crimson Tide beat Ohio State 52-24 in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Alabama led at halftime, 35-17. The win marks Nick Saban’s seventh national championship.

Alabama’s Heisman Trophy-winning receiver DeVonta Smith injured his right hand in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Smith headed to the medical tent early in the third quarter after a huge first half against Ohio State.

He was later taken to the locker room. Smith was hit trying to bring in a pass and appeared to jam his hand against a defender. Smith made 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. He passed Vanderbilt’s Jordan Matthews to become the Southeastern Conference’s career leader in receiving yards.

