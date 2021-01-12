93 year old Roy Schott is a staple in his community

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Helping and serving the people of Laurel County is what one service station on Main Street has been doing for more than half a century.

Happy to always help his customers at Schott’s Auto Services is the 93 year old owner, Roy Schott.

“Well it feels good…because I did help a whole lot of people…a whole lot and they were all nice customers,” he said.

Schott’s career in the auto service industry started at a young age, with his first job as a mechanic.

“I knew auto repair because I started in a garage,” he said.

After joining the Army, Schott worked as a Motor Sergeant where he was responsible for military vehicles.

“I repaired vehicles…and had 23 vehicles to take care of,” he said.

After serving, Schott returned to his hometown to launch his career. He credits two people for helping him in the beginning.

“Good help. I had two of them for like 100 years put together,” he said.

Schott’s daughter, Carolyn Allen, recalls her dad’s business when she was just a little girl.

“I used to teach at London elementary. I went to school there. Right across the road and so it was pretty cool when I was young, Daddy was right across the road. I remember coming down from recess and I would be yelling and waving to see if he seen me,” she said.

Schott has been serving the community he grew up in through the industry he loves for more than 60 years.

Schott also worked with U-Haul throughout his career. He was recently recognized as a representative for the company for his service.

Schott’s son, David, now takes care of the day to day operations at the auto service business.

