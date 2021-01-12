Advertisement

61-year-old man killed in collision

A 61-year-old man died in an accident in Rowan County.
A 61-year-old man died in an accident in Rowan County.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WSAZ) - A 61-year-old man has died after an accident.

According to the Rowan County Coroner, the collision happened Monday morning around 4:41 along US 60 east near Ferrell Gas.

Two vehicles hit head on.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department, Morehead and Rowan County EMS, and the Haldeman & Hayes Crossing Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

Two people were taken to the hospital.

Ricky D, Davis, of Morehead, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The accident is under investigation.

