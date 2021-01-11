Advertisement

Williamsburg Police Department seeking public help in death of Amy N. Freeman.

Amy N. Freeman
Amy N. Freeman(Williamsburg Police Department)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department (WPD) is investigating the death of a woman which officials have labeled as “suspicious”.

Police Found Amy N. Freeman dead in her apartment back on November 13, 2015.

After an investigation, they labeled the incident a “suspicious death” but have not ruled out homicide.

Police say they have received new information and followed up on it.

There are no suspects currently connected to the case, but if you have any information about this case you are encouraged to call the Williamsburg Police Department at 606-549-6017 or 606-549-6038.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot of the video posted on the sheriff's Facebook page.
Laurel Co. sheriff, jailer burn UK gear after basketball team kneels during anthem
Knox County Fiscal Court denounces UK basketball, asks for reallocation of taxpayer funds
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 new cases, positivity rate sits at 12.35%
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, 10 deaths on Monday
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22

Latest News

Stolen Kawasaki Floyd County
Police asking for help to find stolen dirt bike
In a hospital capacity chart that divides the state into 10 regions, only three regions are in...
Kentucky hospital capacity not largely impacted by post-holiday COVID surge
Source: AP
Southwest Virginia man facing child pornography charges
Novel Coronavirus
Five new COVID-19 related deaths in Southwest Virginia
COVID-19 vaccine
Tennessee launches online system for scheduling COVID vaccine appointments