Williamsburg Police Department seeking public help in death of Amy N. Freeman.

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department (WPD) is investigating the death of a woman which officials have labeled as “suspicious”.

Police Found Amy N. Freeman dead in her apartment back on November 13, 2015.

After an investigation, they labeled the incident a “suspicious death” but have not ruled out homicide.

Police say they have received new information and followed up on it.

There are no suspects currently connected to the case, but if you have any information about this case you are encouraged to call the Williamsburg Police Department at 606-549-6017 or 606-549-6038.

