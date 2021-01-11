Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 new cases, positivity rate sits at 12.35%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear reported more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases during Monday’s news conference.

You can watch that here:

The governor announced 2,085 new cases of COVID-19 Kentucky. That brings the statewide case total to 305,707 Kentuckians who have contracted the virus.

1,709 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the virus, with 381 in the ICU. 207 patients are on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate fell slightly from Sunday, to 12.35%.

Gov. Beshear also announced 21 new deaths Monday, bringing the state’s death toll up to 2,922.

The governor also said that actions proposed by the General Assembly designed to significantly limit the state’s ability to fight the deadly virus are dangerous and unfeasible.

“We’ve seen some bills move through the General Assembly that attempt to create new ways of addressing the coronavirus,” said Gov. Beshear. “One bill that passed attempted to put U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines into law as the law that could be enforced. Today I received a letter from Dr. Robert Redfield, CDC director, cautioning against this.”

“I want to make it clear that CDC guidance should not be interpreted as regulation; rather, they are meant as recommendations. It should be used in consideration for specific state and/or local regulations, but this guidance is meant to be flexible and adaptable,” Dr. Redfield said. “It is not meant to be prescriptive or interpreted as standards that can be regulated.”

39,020 people have recovered from the virus. 3,648,158 Kentuckians have received tests.

Gov. Beshear also condemned what his office is called “domestic terrorists” as well as a threat made at the home of Kentucky Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack’s home.

“One of the ways we absolutely know what individuals attempted to do, in terms of harming or kidnapping elected officials, were the zip ties some of those individuals carried into the U.S. Capitol and to our State Capitol,” said Gov. Beshear. “These aren’t people who believe in the rule of law; they are people who believe they can take the law into their own hands to bully and intimidate others. We here in Kentucky will not be bullied. Anybody who believes that domestic terror is the way to go, we’ll be ready for you. And to those who in their elected positions will use the words of hate or anger, and will try to stir it up – stop.”

“Someone vandalized our own Dr. Stack’s home, spray-painting ‘COVID is PCR fraud’ on his mailbox. This wasn’t about the spray paint. It was about those individuals trying to create terror, saying we know where you live and we know how to get to you. But we will not let that happen. Because of Dr. Stack’s work, thousands of people are alive today who wouldn’t have been without him. Trying to create fear in his family is the lowest form of low.”

KY COVID-19 numbers 1/11/2021 (none)

As of Monday, 119 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. The only county not in the red zone is Hickman County in far west Kentucky.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.