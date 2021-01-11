Advertisement

Vaccine leaves Magoffin County leaders hopeful as COVID cases rise

By Grason Passmore
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGOFFIN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - “I think the vaccine is the game changer for this,” said Salyersville Mayor, James Shepherd.

Mayor of Salyersville and Director of the Magoffin County Health Department, James Shepherd, was the first in the city to get the vaccine.

“I just wanted to send out, hopefully, an example that this vaccine is safe, and everybody does need it. We did get all of our healthcare workers in Magoffin County all vaccinated. And 90 something percent of our first responders.”

While a smaller county with a population of around 13,000 people, Shepherd said about 60 percent of the community has said they do want the vaccine.

“We’ve already started on doing some of our 70 and older, which is great I thought. But now we’ve been asked to kind of slowed down until larger areas can get caught up with their vaccines.”

Shepherd said cases were moderate in the county for a while. Then about December 1st, they started hitting the double digits of positive cases daily, pushing them into the red zone.

“A lot of our big weeks were cases where there were big church services and people weren’t wearing masks. And some social functions that people went to and they weren’t wearing masks.”

Shepherd said people weren’t getting tested as much during the holidays, either. Now that testing has ramped up again, the number of cases has also increased with 47 cases this past week.

“I know we’re going to be kind of on the low end of getting vaccines, but as quick as they can get them to us, we can get them out.”

Shepherd said they’re very fortunate to have only had one death from the virus so far.

He said they have had many people hospitalized and on ventilators.

Further encouraging the community to continue to wear masks, social distance and be patient, while waiting for a vaccination. Hopeful to have everyone who wants the vaccine vaccinated by May.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot of the video posted on the sheriff's Facebook page.
Laurel Co. sheriff, jailer burn UK gear after basketball team kneels during anthem
Kentucky House forming panel to consider impeachment petition filed against Gov. Beshear
Unemployment claims in Kentucky at 5:30 p.m.
One-time $1,000 payments set for unemployed Kentucky workers
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear provides Sunday COVID-19 update one day after 300K case milestone
Trooper Sandra Schonecker Taylor (Credit: KSP)
First female KSP Trooper dies

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
Thousands of counterfeit face masks worth $1.4M found in Louisville
It's being called a major milestone in testing for COVID-19. The FDA has now authorized the...
How effective are at-home COVID-19 tests?
Water faucet
Buchanan County Public Authority to perform service disconnects on past due accounts
WYMT Snow
Snow possible for some this morning, slow warming trend this week
10 new businesses were added to the list in Williamson last year.
New businesses boom in Williamson amid pandemic