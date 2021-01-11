Advertisement

Sunshine returns with warmer temperatures

By Paige Noel
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Flurries continue this evening but sunshine will return tomorrow and stick around for a bit!

Tonight and Tomorrow

Flurries continue for some of us throughout the rest of the evening hours. That moisture should push out of here later tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

Those mostly cloudy skies might continue into the early morning hours on Tuesday. We should see that sunshine return by the afternoon hours with highs getting into the mid-40s! Clear skies continue Tuesday night with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 20s.

Extended Forecast

Mostly sunny skies continue Wednesday and Thursday with highs getting back into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s Wednesday night and mid to upper 30s Thursday night.

A cold front arrives Friday bringing us a chance for rain and possibly a little snow. Highs will be in the lower 40s with overnight lows dropping near 30. Those snow showers could continue Saturday with highs only getting into the mid-30s. I’m not convinced we see a lot of accumulation right now, but we will continue to keep an eye on this system.

Either way, this weekend does look cold. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s and highs will be in the mid-30s.

