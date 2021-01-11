Snow possible for some this morning, slow warming trend this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we will start the week on a cold and cloudy note, there are some literal bright spots in the next few days, so hang in there.

Today and Tonight

A few snow showers will be around this morning in our southern counties, similar to Friday morning. While the higher elevations could pick up a quick inch or two, I don’t expect the valleys to see much. Most of you will just see mainly cloudy skies with a flake or two in the air. It will be a chilly day under mainly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s.

Tonight, skies will try to slowly clear overnight and that will drop us into the mid to upper 20s for overnight lows, depending on how fast those clouds clear out.

Extended Forecast

Outside of a few clouds in the morning, Tuesday looks pretty good. Sunshine will take over by lunchtime and temperatures will make it into the 40s for highs. Clear skies take us back into the low to mid-20s Tuesday night.

Wednesday and Thursday feature more sunshine and temperatures that could get close to 50! That will feel like a heatwave for this time of the year!

Clouds start to increase again by the end of the week and stray chances for rain or snow are possible by the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.