Advertisement

Snow possible for some this morning, slow warming trend this week

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 2:07 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we will start the week on a cold and cloudy note, there are some literal bright spots in the next few days, so hang in there.

Today and Tonight

A few snow showers will be around this morning in our southern counties, similar to Friday morning. While the higher elevations could pick up a quick inch or two, I don’t expect the valleys to see much. Most of you will just see mainly cloudy skies with a flake or two in the air. It will be a chilly day under mainly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s.

Tonight, skies will try to slowly clear overnight and that will drop us into the mid to upper 20s for overnight lows, depending on how fast those clouds clear out.

Extended Forecast

Outside of a few clouds in the morning, Tuesday looks pretty good. Sunshine will take over by lunchtime and temperatures will make it into the 40s for highs. Clear skies take us back into the low to mid-20s Tuesday night.

Wednesday and Thursday feature more sunshine and temperatures that could get close to 50! That will feel like a heatwave for this time of the year!

Clouds start to increase again by the end of the week and stray chances for rain or snow are possible by the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot of the video posted on the sheriff's Facebook page.
Laurel Co. sheriff, jailer burn UK gear after basketball team kneels during anthem
Kentucky House forming panel to consider impeachment petition filed against Gov. Beshear
Unemployment claims in Kentucky at 5:30 p.m.
One-time $1,000 payments set for unemployed Kentucky workers
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear provides Sunday COVID-19 update one day after 300K case milestone
Trooper Sandra Schonecker Taylor (Credit: KSP)
First female KSP Trooper dies

Latest News

Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 9PM Forecast - January 10th, 2021
Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 9PM Forecast - January 10th, 2021
Winter Sunny Skies
Cooler temperatures return to start off the new week
Overcast Skies
Slightly warmer and sunny for your Sunday
630am wx
Brandon Robinson's 6:30 a.m. Forecast-January 11th, 2021