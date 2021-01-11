Advertisement

Sheriff: Two arrested on drug charges in Laurel County

Douglas Wayne House & Emily Taylor
Douglas Wayne House & Emily Taylor(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, around 9:33 p.m. Laurel County Deputies were sent to check on an elderly woman.

Upon arrival, they noticed the elderly woman was having breathing difficulties and EMS was contacted.

Police continued to investigate as they found meth, Suboxone, Gabapentin pipes, and needles in the possession of 51-year-old Douglas Wayne House.

43-year-old Emily Taylor was found with Xanax and Gabapentin pipes.

Douglas Wayne House of London was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.

Emily Taylor of London was charged with possession of a controlled substance and prescription controlled substances not in proper container.

Both House and Taylor were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

