Sen. Mitch McConnell announces nearly $300 million for COVID-19 testing, vaccine distribution

(WYMT) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Monday that Kentucky will receive nearly $300 million for coronavirus testing and vaccine distribution.

The $297,521,270 was distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and was made available by the COVID-19 rescue package.

$257,152,034 was sent to support statewide testing, contract tracing and other initiatives to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Kentucky also received $40,369,236 for vaccine distribution.

“Kentucky is on our way to beating this virus with safe and effective vaccines. I’m proud the additional targeted federal relief funding is helping protect Kentucky families,” said McConnell. “Through Operation Warp Speed, American researchers and healthcare heroes developed vaccines in record time. Now, hardworking Kentuckians at UPS and DHL Express are a critical link to sending these vaccines across the eastern United States. Together, we will finish this fight.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.