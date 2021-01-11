Schools reopen as the governor’s recommendation ends

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear implemented an executive order in November to stop in-person instruction until 2021 as he recommended schools wait until January 11th to reopen.

Some school districts across the region opened Monday including Pikeville Independent Schools.

Staff throughout the school district welcomed students back into the classroom for the first time in several weeks.

David Trimble, the Superintendent, says they will continue with a hybrid model that they used last year from September until November when they got shut down.

“Our kids are so excited to be in classrooms and so excited to get out of cars this morning. They really want to be here and so we’ve been able to see them in a learning environment that is safe,” said Trimble. “This plan is one that we created in the month of June, July, and August. It took us a lot of time but it was right for our kids and right for our team members and ultimately when our kids go home into our communities it was right for them too.”

Trimble saying that when it comes to following safety procedures such as social distancing and mask-wearing students are very cooperative.

“I think our students can train many people in today’s world in how to be caring for the people beside them and around them and they have done that. They want to be in school and they know that in order to be in school we have to keep each other safe,” said Trimble. “The very best thing for us is to have our students in the classrooms and being with the adults that care about them who love them and who are able to educate them. "

Emphasizing that safety is a top priority and that there is no substitute for the education kids receive in the classroom.

" We need to make sure that we are continuing to provide a safe environment as we move forward vaccines we want to make sure every member of our team gets it that possibly can or is comfortable with doing so. Then we’re going to continue to work to keep our kids in person,” said Trimble.

Teachers within the school district could receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as this week.

