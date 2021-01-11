Advertisement

Pikeville Medical Center to host Telethon to raise money to fund Autism Center expansion

Pikeville Medical Center Telethon
Pikeville Medical Center Telethon(Pikeville Medical Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) will broadcast a live telethon Thursday, January 21.

The telethon will help raise money to expand the Appalachian Valley Autism Center (AVA). The money raised during the telethon through the “Speak from the Heart” fundraising campaign will be used for the expansion phase for the region’s only Autism center for children.

On January 21, the telethon will be live on WYMT and streaming live on social media platforms from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Contributions from businesses and individuals will make a tremendous difference in the lives of children on the autism spectrum here in our region,” says PMC Vice President of the Board of Directors and CEO Donovan Blackburn, “The gifts that are given now will echo throughout the entire lives of our learners at the AVA Center. Each financial contribution will enable us to move forward with expansion efforts, allowing us to impact the lives of many more children who desperately need this life-changing ABA therapy.”

Money from the Speak from the Heart campaign will be used for phase 4 and phase 5 of the AVA’s expansion. Fundraising will allow the AVA Center to receive high-tech sensory rooms, 35 therapy rooms, an indoor gymnasium, observation rooms and social interaction rooms.

