Oscar Tshiebwe commits to Kentucky

(WYMT) - Former West Virginia standout Oscar Tshiebwe has committed to John Calipari and Kentucky.

I am grateful for the time I spent at West Virginia, and the lessons that I learned. I’ve spent a lot of time praying to God to help me make the best decision for my future. I am excited for this new chapter of my life. I will continue my career at the University of Kentucky #BBN pic.twitter.com/rm08UwtDBI — Big O (@Oscartshiebwe34) January 11, 2021

Tshiebwe, originally from the Congo, averaged 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in ten games for the Mountaineers this season before entering the transfer portal. He led the Mountaineers in scoring and rebounding with 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds as a freshman.

The former five-star center was receiving heavy interest from Illinois, Miami, NC State and others.

According to 247Sports, he was ranked as the No. 26 overall recruit in the 2019 class.

