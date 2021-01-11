Main line break leads to water outage in part of Perry County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 9:00 p.m. 1/11:

According a Facebook post from the City of Hazard Money evening, crews are continuing to dig to find the issue for customers along KY-15 north of Hazard, but as of yet have not been able to reach the break.

Original story:

Many in Perry County are without water Monday as crews work to fix a main line break in Hazard.

Hazard Utilities officials say that water is shut off from Applebee’s on Highway 15 North all the way to Breathitt County.

Crews are working to find the source of the leak, which they believe may be underneath Food City.

According to a Facebook post by the Perry County Fiscal Court the Perry County Garage is not giving out water at this time, but they are “monitoring the situation” and will “re-evaluate” if it becomes an ongoing outage.

Crews working on an outage in Bonnyman say they have isolated the source of the outage there and will have to bring in equipment to dig to the line, which is buried deep in the construction zone.

There is no word on how long it will be until the water is turned back on.

