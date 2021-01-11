Long-time nurse at Owsley County Healthcare Center dies from COVID-19

BOONEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Nicknamed the “Mother of the Facility,” Sharon Combs was a nurse at the Owsley County Healthcare Center for 26 years. At 66-years-old, Combs recently died as a result of having COVID-19.

Debbie Clemons is Combs’ sister and together they were coworkers at the healthcare center for 25 years. She says working with her sister was a wonderful experience.

“She had an outgoing personality, she smiled all the time, she was very helpful,” Debbie Clemons said.

Michelle Smith is a close friend of Combs and the former West Wing Unit Manager for the healthcare center. She says Combs lived up to her title.

“And you know, not only was she a mother in nursing, in general. Just in our lives, if we had something going on in our life, we could talk to her about it and she always gave us the best advice,” Smith said.

Smith says Combs was a devoted nurse at the healthcare center.

“She was always looking, making sure everybody was doing what they were supposed to, she cared about the residents. She loved the residents, she made sure that they ate, she made sure that they had what they wanted,” Smith said.

Clemons says for Combs, being a nurse was her life.

“And she gave it her all and COVID ended it for her but she was an awesome nurse,” Clemons said.

Smith says they hope to honor Combs’ legacy by creating a scholarship in her name.

“People that aspire to be a nurse because that’s what Sharon was, she was a nurse. She was a true nurse, to be a nurse you have to have compassion and she was full of it,” Smith said.

Clemons says they held a funeral for Sharon Combs on January 11th where friends and family gathered to honor her and her devotion to the nursing field.

