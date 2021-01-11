Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, 10 deaths on Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers and 10 deaths on Monday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported four deaths. The individuals were a 94-year-old woman, a 67-year-old man, an 89-year-old woman and a 93-year-old man. The county also reported 112 cases from Saturday through Monday bringing the county’s total to 4.522.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported Letcher County’s fourth death. The county also reported 30 new cases bringing the total to 1,267. Knott County has two new cases bringing the total to 798. In Lee County, there are two new cases bringing the total to 1,077. Leslie County reported 10 new cases bringing the total to 569. There are 17 new cases in Perry County bringing the total to 1,729. Wolfe County reported three new cases bringing the total to 342.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported the 20th death in Clay County and the 24th death in Jackson County. In Clay County, the individual was an 86-year-old man, and in Jackson County, the death was a 62-year-old man. There are five new cases in the community of Clay County and 76 new cases within FCI Manchester bringing the county’s total to 1,597 with 693 of those active. Jackson County reported 19 new cases bringing the total to 616 with 223 of those active. In Rockcastle County, there are seven new cases bringing the total to 644 with 112 of those active.

The Lake Cumberland Health Department reported that a 70-year-old woman from McCreary County and an 88-year-old man from Wayne County died from COVID-19. The death toll in McCreary County is now 15 and 29 in Wayne County. McCreary County had nine new cases bringing the total to 1,301 with 90 of those active. Wayne County had 13 new cases bringing the total to 1,715 with 128 of those active. In Pulaski County, there are 63 new cases bringing the total to 4,459 with 317 of those active.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported a new death bringing the death toll to 12. The county also reported 12 new cases bringing the total to 935.

The Bell County Health Department reported 21 new cases bringing the total to 2,102 with 262 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 17 new cases from the weekend and 28 from Monday bringing the total to 2,592 with 258 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 44 new cases with five of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 2,257 with 297 of those active.

The Pike County Health Department reported 637 new cases in 11 days. The county now has 3,770 total cases with 1,386 of those active.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 31 new cases bringing the total to 2,201 with 280 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 23 new cases bringing the total to 1,861.

The Johnson County Health Department reported 29 new cases bringing the total to 1,484 with 230 of those active.

