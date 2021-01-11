Advertisement

Local businesses coming together to stay afloat despite pandemic

By Cory Sanning
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite the pandemic, local business owners Lynn Tan and Makara Mout are hopeful for the future.

“After that (pandemic) it’s like a little bit picked up better but it’s still not like before, it’s still a little bit slower but it’s still okay for us,” Tan said.

The owners of King Donuts said it is their loyal customers that have kept their business afloat.

“We are thankful for them that come by and buy donuts from us and support us all the time,” Tan said. “So we are really thankful for our customers.

Lyn and Mout arrive at 2 a.m. to begin prep work for each day but they said they would not be able to succeed without the help and assistance of other small businesses in the area.

“They leave (at) about one o’clock, so we sell their donuts from one to four,” Darlene Smith said. “It’s great to be able to you know, help them.”

Smith, the owner of Something’s Brewing Coffee next door, said it is only right to support one another especially when Tan and Mout have another job on their hands.

“We have a newborn baby also, so we have to really clean and really sanitize and really be careful,” Tan said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot of the video posted on the sheriff's Facebook page.
Laurel Co. sheriff, jailer burn UK gear after basketball team kneels during anthem
Knox County Fiscal Court denounces UK basketball, asks for reallocation of taxpayer funds
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 new cases, positivity rate sits at 12.35%
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, 10 deaths on Monday
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22

Latest News

Stolen Kawasaki Floyd County
Police asking for help to find stolen dirt bike
In a hospital capacity chart that divides the state into 10 regions, only three regions are in...
Kentucky hospital capacity not largely impacted by post-holiday COVID surge
Source: AP
Southwest Virginia man facing child pornography charges
Novel Coronavirus
Five new COVID-19 related deaths in Southwest Virginia
COVID-19 vaccine
Tennessee launches online system for scheduling COVID vaccine appointments