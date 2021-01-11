Local businesses coming together to stay afloat despite pandemic

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite the pandemic, local business owners Lynn Tan and Makara Mout are hopeful for the future.

“After that (pandemic) it’s like a little bit picked up better but it’s still not like before, it’s still a little bit slower but it’s still okay for us,” Tan said.

The owners of King Donuts said it is their loyal customers that have kept their business afloat.

“We are thankful for them that come by and buy donuts from us and support us all the time,” Tan said. “So we are really thankful for our customers.

Lyn and Mout arrive at 2 a.m. to begin prep work for each day but they said they would not be able to succeed without the help and assistance of other small businesses in the area.

“They leave (at) about one o’clock, so we sell their donuts from one to four,” Darlene Smith said. “It’s great to be able to you know, help them.”

Smith, the owner of Something’s Brewing Coffee next door, said it is only right to support one another especially when Tan and Mout have another job on their hands.

“We have a newborn baby also, so we have to really clean and really sanitize and really be careful,” Tan said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.