Ky. fourth-grader sends heartwarming note, allowance to Gov. Beshear for those suffering during pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Sometimes, the smallest acts of kindness can mean the world to someone.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear shared on Facebook Sunday a handwritten note from a Georgetown, Kentucky fourth-grader.

Acts of compassion like this, a child who mailed me her allowance to donate to the Team Kentucky Fund, is how I know we will get through this together. #TogetherKy Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Sunday, January 10, 2021

Harper sent the letter, along with her allowance to the governor in the hopes of helping someone in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dear Andy Beshear, thank you for all that you’ve done for us. It must be hard with some people complaining,” Harper’s letter reads. “Thank you for trying and working your hardest. I am happy with whatever you want all of us to do because I’m on your side.”

Beshear praised Harper’s letter and donation, saying “acts of kindness like this, a child who mailed me her allowance to donate to the Team Kentucky Fund, is how I know we will get through this together. #TogetherKy”

The post has gathered more than 15,000 likes since the post was uploaded Sunday morning.

The Team Kentucky Fund collects donations providing assistance to Kentuckians in need and who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. To make a donation, click or tap here.

