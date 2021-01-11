Advertisement

King’s Daughters suspends new vaccine appointments temporarily

First COVID-19 vaccine given at KDMC
First COVID-19 vaccine given at KDMC(WSAZ, KDMC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - King’s Daughters Medical Center says they are temporarily suspending new vaccine appointments, according to a post on social media.

The hospital has administered more than 4,000 COVID-19 vaccines in the last three weeks. KDMC will honor the appointments for those scheduled the week of January 10th, however they do not have any additional vaccines to distribute at this time and don’t know when they will receive their next allotment.

Walk-ins will not be accepted. Those who have a registered appointment will need to bring an ID. Healthcare workers will be required to provide an employee ID.

Healthcare workers still awaiting a future appointment should send an e-mail to HCWVaccine@kdmc.kdhs.us and provide your name, date of birth, home address, cell phone number and name of employer.

A member of the King’s Daughters registration team will be in contact, likely within 48-72 hours.

While the hospital is confident they will receive additional shipments of the vaccine it’s unclear when.

KDMC is encouraging patients to signup for MyChart to schedule and monitor availability.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot of the video posted on the sheriff's Facebook page.
Laurel Co. sheriff, jailer burn UK gear after basketball team kneels during anthem
Kentucky House forming panel to consider impeachment petition filed against Gov. Beshear
Unemployment claims in Kentucky at 5:30 p.m.
One-time $1,000 payments set for unemployed Kentucky workers
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear provides Sunday COVID-19 update one day after 300K case milestone
Trooper Sandra Schonecker Taylor (Credit: KSP)
First female KSP Trooper dies

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
Thousands of counterfeit face masks worth $1.4M found in Louisville
It's being called a major milestone in testing for COVID-19. The FDA has now authorized the...
How effective are at-home COVID-19 tests?
Water faucet
Buchanan County Public Authority to perform service disconnects on past due accounts
WYMT Snow
Snow possible for some this morning, slow warming trend this week
10 new businesses were added to the list in Williamson last year.
New businesses boom in Williamson amid pandemic