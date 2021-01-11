Advertisement

Kentucky launches new campaign to help end human trafficking

By Jim Stratman
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - January 11 is Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

This year, it’s a day when officials in Kentucky are launching a new campaign with the aim to help end human trafficking in the commonwealth. It’s called “Your Eyes Save Lives” and the message is pretty clear in the title.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the new campaign and said that he wants everyone in Kentucky to understand the signs of potential trafficking and to be willing to report it to law enforcement.

The attorney general was joined by senators who sponsored House Bill 2 which mandated that signs with the human trafficking hotline number be put up in public places like airports and truck stops as well as other steps to try to bring this issue more to the front:

Officials said that human trafficking is a crime that usually goes under-reported or people misinterpret the signs of human trafficking and they hope that this campaign can help educate Kentuckians.

They hope to do this by pushing this message out in a variety of ways such as radio, television and billboards.

Attorney-General Cameron said it very directly, this program is framed around the idea that the more you know the more you can help.

“Built upon and around a simple concept: when we know and understand the signs of human trafficking, my eyes, your eyes, and the eyes of every Kentuckian can be used to report suspected human trafficking,” Cameron said.

Attorney-General Cameron said that this campaign is being funded through a grant from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Kentucky was one of two states to receive this grant.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot of the video posted on the sheriff's Facebook page.
Laurel Co. sheriff, jailer burn UK gear after basketball team kneels during anthem
Knox County Fiscal Court denounces UK basketball, asks for reallocation of taxpayer funds
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 new cases, positivity rate sits at 12.35%
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, 10 deaths on Monday
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22

Latest News

Stolen Kawasaki Floyd County
Police asking for help to find stolen dirt bike
In a hospital capacity chart that divides the state into 10 regions, only three regions are in...
Kentucky hospital capacity not largely impacted by post-holiday COVID surge
Source: AP
Southwest Virginia man facing child pornography charges
Novel Coronavirus
Five new COVID-19 related deaths in Southwest Virginia
COVID-19 vaccine
Tennessee launches online system for scheduling COVID vaccine appointments