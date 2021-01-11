Advertisement

Harlan County experiences another record week in COVID-19 cases

By Cory Sanning
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - As COVID-19 cases continue to surge following the holidays in Harlan County, officials in the area are becoming concerned.

“It also makes or means that the last five weeks, three of our last five weeks have been record cases,” Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said.

With the area holding one of the highest death rates in the region, Mosley said that number will likely increase soon.

“Our health department has confirmed 40 COVID-19 deaths in our county alone but we’re aware of more than that, we have to wait on written confirmation,” Mosley said. “We think the number right now is more likely to be in the mid-50′s if not higher.”

As the pandemic continues to take a toll on Kentuckians, Mosley emphasized that nobody is alone in their fight against the virus.

“All of us have either known someone who has had COVID and struggled with it, known someone who has died with it or had family members that are very ill,” Mosley said.

With vaccines making their way across Kentucky each week, Mosley said he would like to see a speedier distribution.

“It’s been slower here than I would have hoped. Our health department had received 100 vaccines in the initial rollout, the Harlan ARH has administered 400,” Mosley said.

Although the process may be difficult, Mosley, who is in quarantine after two of his family members tested positive for COVID-19, urged his community members to isolate quickly if they experience symptoms.

“Out of concern for people that I am related to, out of concern for people that I work with and see on a daily basis, I’m doing it for them,” Mosley said.

