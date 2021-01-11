Advertisement

Governor Justice orders flags flown at half-staff through Wednesday

The U.S. Capitol flags were ordered to be flown at half-staff for fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer who died following the pro-Trump riot. (Source: CNN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Sunday plans to honor the life and service of U.S. Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood.

In accordance with President Donald Trump’s proclamation, Gov. Justice issued a proclamation ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities will be displayed at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, January, 13th.

The formal proclamation will be available on the Governor’s website on Monday.

Governor Justice will host a scheduled COVID-19 briefing at noon on January 11th.

