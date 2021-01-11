Advertisement

Gov. Beshear proposes $220 million for small businesses struggling amid pandemic

By Ashton Jones
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Beshear is proposing a one-year state budget that includes millions in relief funds. $220 million would go toward small businesses hit by the pandemic.

“The first pillar provides relief to our families and businesses still hurting and addressing the damage by Covid-19,” Governor Beshear said in his State address Thursday.

Dawn Johnson with the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce says she’s had a lot of emotional calls with small businesses that couldn’t wait for these funds.

“A lot of the businesses that have been severely impacted, it’s not just a ten or 20 thousand dollar impact. We’re talking hundreds of thousands of dollars that’s impacted their business,” Dawn explains.

Relief or not, Johnson says these businesses don’t have the same chance for success post-covid, but she says the best thing you can do for your community is shop local.

One local business owner, Richard Jones, says his business was hit especially hard by covid. As a service company, the work is hands-on, and he says people don’t feel comfortable having the workers in their home right now.

“We’re in the same boat as the rest of the companies that have closed. We’re hanging in there, but we’re real close to closing. We just don’t know yet. It’s still a toss-up as to how long we can stay open,” explains Jones, the owner of Jones Professional Services.

Richard Jones, even at the hardest point in his career, does his best to keep his neighbors afloat. His business does things like collect donations for the humane society. He says they’re keeping a positive attitude as they face their worst fear.

“We enjoy helping people. And that’s the goal is to help them and go to another one,” says Jones.

Governor Beshear said he wants to pass the funding separately to make it available immediately. If you have or know of a small business that’s struggling due to covid-19, visit the U.S. Small Business Administration for resources and guidance.

