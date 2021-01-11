Advertisement

Dr. Steven Stack’s home vandalized

By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s Public Health Commissioner’s home was vandalized this weekend.

According to the Louisville Courier Journal, vandals spray-painted COVID-19 hoax messages on Dr. Steven Stack’s mailbox. The words “COVID is PCR fraud” were painted on the mailbox.

Governor Beshear made a statement during Monday’s COVID-19 news conference.

”Just one day after this rally yesterday someone vandalized one of our own Dr. Stacks’s home. Spray painting COVID is PCR fraud on his mailbox. This wasn’t about what was spray-painted on the mailbox, this is about those individuals those bullies trying to create terror by saying we know where you live we know how to get to you,” said Beshear. ”Because of his work, thousands of people are alive today that wouldn’t be. Whether you agree or disagree with the steps that ultimately I made the calls on, trying to create fear and his family is the lowest form of low.”

Beshear said the incident is unacceptable and is under investigation.

Dr. Stack has worked with Governor Beshear since March of 2020 as they try to slow the curve of the coronavirus pandemic here in Kentucky.

Breanna Angel a spokeswoman for the Lexington Police Department says “We have no suspect description at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600 or to submit a tip through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.”

There is a history of vandalization in Lexington

Last month, a message that said, “COVID-19 is an inside job” was spray-painted on the wall of the urgent treatment clinic on Nicholasville Road in Lexington.

The Lexington Walgreens testing site on Winchester road was vandalized in September, saying “PCR tests fake” and “false positives”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot of the video posted on the sheriff's Facebook page.
Laurel Co. sheriff, jailer burn UK gear after basketball team kneels during anthem
Knox County Fiscal Court denounces UK basketball, asks for reallocation of taxpayer funds
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 new cases, positivity rate sits at 12.35%
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, 10 deaths on Monday
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22

Latest News

Stolen Kawasaki Floyd County
Police asking for help to find stolen dirt bike
In a hospital capacity chart that divides the state into 10 regions, only three regions are in...
Kentucky hospital capacity not largely impacted by post-holiday COVID surge
Source: AP
Southwest Virginia man facing child pornography charges
Novel Coronavirus
Five new COVID-19 related deaths in Southwest Virginia
COVID-19 vaccine
Tennessee launches online system for scheduling COVID vaccine appointments