Dr. Steven Stack’s home vandalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s Public Health Commissioner’s home was vandalized this weekend.

According to the Louisville Courier Journal, vandals spray-painted COVID-19 hoax messages on Dr. Steven Stack’s mailbox. The words “COVID is PCR fraud” were painted on the mailbox.

Governor Beshear made a statement during Monday’s COVID-19 news conference.

”Just one day after this rally yesterday someone vandalized one of our own Dr. Stacks’s home. Spray painting COVID is PCR fraud on his mailbox. This wasn’t about what was spray-painted on the mailbox, this is about those individuals those bullies trying to create terror by saying we know where you live we know how to get to you,” said Beshear. ”Because of his work, thousands of people are alive today that wouldn’t be. Whether you agree or disagree with the steps that ultimately I made the calls on, trying to create fear and his family is the lowest form of low.”

Beshear said the incident is unacceptable and is under investigation.

Dr. Stack has worked with Governor Beshear since March of 2020 as they try to slow the curve of the coronavirus pandemic here in Kentucky.

Breanna Angel a spokeswoman for the Lexington Police Department says “We have no suspect description at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600 or to submit a tip through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.”

There is a history of vandalization in Lexington

Last month, a message that said, “COVID-19 is an inside job” was spray-painted on the wall of the urgent treatment clinic on Nicholasville Road in Lexington.

The Lexington Walgreens testing site on Winchester road was vandalized in September, saying “PCR tests fake” and “false positives”

