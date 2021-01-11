Buchanan County Public Authority to perform service disconnects on past due accounts

(WJHL/WYMT) — An alert from the Buchanan County Public Authority said it will begin performing service disconnects on past due accounts beginning the week of January 11th, 2021.

BCPA provides water to more than 7,700 customers in the Southwest Virginia county. We do not know how many customers are up for possible disconnects.

Back in December, the organization announced a COVID-19 relief plan to those who were eligible. That was expected to run through January 22nd or until funding ran out.

For more information, visit the website by CLICKING HERE or call 276-935-5827.