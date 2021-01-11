ARH officials talk COVID-19 vaccine distribution on Issues & Answers, moving on to Phase 1b

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with ARH sat down to speak with WYMT’s Steve Hensley on Issues & Answers about the COVID-19 vaccine and it’s distribution.

Both Chief Medical Officer Dr. Maria Braman and Director of Infectious Disease Dr. Fares Khater say the vaccine is needed as cases steadily increase in the state and across the country.

“We are on our third wave right now of infections and the numbers are astonishing,” said Dr. Khater.

Dr. Braman also said they have more than 150 COVID-19 patients in their hospitals which is more than they have ever had.

“We are nearing full in many of our hospitals. The benefit in being part of a system as ARH is is that we are able to utilize our hospitals across the systems,” she said.

ARH has already completed Phase 1a of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution which included health care workers and first responders. Dr. Braman says not many people in that category received it.

“The numbers we have right now is only 40% of those people who were eligible to receive or chose to receive it in that group,” said Dr. Braman.

ARH is now moving on to Phase 1b, vaccinating those 70 and older. They are also starting to schedule those in Phase 1c. You can click here to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated.

“The 1c group really gets to all of those people that the Governor has determined are essential workers. So, that a much broader group,” said Dr. Braman.

One of her main concerns is people not taking the vaccine, as she says it is the tool to return to life before the coronavirus.

“It’s a new vaccine and it came out quicker than any other vaccine has previous and I think people have questions and they have concerns and we’re trying to make sure that we have a team available to answer all of those questions,” said Dr. Braman.

Dr. Khater says the vaccine will help with herd immunity which is the key to returning to normal life. Dr. Khater says right now, the United States is only at 14% herd immunity.

“In order to reach herd immunity you need at least 70 to 75% of people in the county and the community that are immune to the virus,” he said.

Studies show the vaccine is about 95% effective, but Dr. Braman says this does not mean people can stop wearing a mask after being vaccinated.

“That means out of 100 people there’s still five people who received the vaccine that can get COVID and spread COVID and we don’t know who those five are. There’s no way to tell,” said Dr. Braman.

The doctors both say it is important to receive both doses of the vaccine to reach the 95% efficacy rating.

Dr. Khater predicts it will take about six months to one year before everyone can be vaccinated.

