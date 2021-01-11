Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after week one
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
(WYMT) -
Boys Top 10:
1. North Laurel
2. Knox Central
3. Somerset
4. Knott Central
5. Pikeville
6. Clay County
7. Wolfe County
8. Harlan County
9. Martin County
10. Hazard
Girls Top 10:
1. North Laurel
2. Shelby Valley
3. South Laurel
4. Pikeville
5. Southwestern
6. Rockcastle County
7. Floyd County
8. Owsley County
9. Letcher Central
10. Knott Central
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.