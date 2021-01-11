Advertisement

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after week one

By Camille Gear
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) -

Boys Top 10:

1. North Laurel

2. Knox Central

3. Somerset

4. Knott Central

5. Pikeville

6. Clay County

7. Wolfe County

8. Harlan County

9. Martin County

10. Hazard

Girls Top 10:

1. North Laurel

2. Shelby Valley

3. South Laurel

4. Pikeville

5. Southwestern

6. Rockcastle County

7. Floyd County

8. Owsley County

9. Letcher Central

10. Knott Central

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot of the video posted on the sheriff's Facebook page.
Laurel Co. sheriff, jailer burn UK gear after basketball team kneels during anthem
Knox County Fiscal Court denounces UK basketball, asks for reallocation of taxpayer funds
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 new cases, positivity rate sits at 12.35%
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, 10 deaths on Monday
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22

Latest News

WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith catches a touchdown pass in front of Ohio State cornerback...
Alabama wins National Championship over Ohio State 52-24
Wan'Dale Robinson on Luke McCaffrey
Wan’Dale Robinson leaves Huskers
Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy instructs her team during a time out in the second half of an...
No. 5 South Carolina women rally past No. 10 Kentucky 75-70