Theater in Pulaski County trying to survive after COVID-19

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Going to see a live play now looks different.

Once a crowded space with an excited audience, anticipating a live show, is now an empty black box space. This being the case for many local theaters, like Flashback Theater Co. in Somerset.

“Right now we would have been doing the Mouse Trap by Agatha Christie. It’s a production that is very well known and so we were really looking forward to that,” said Producing Artistic Director Sommer Schoch.

Just like many businesses, the theater company has to deal with the many challenges the pandemic brought.

“Figure out how do we keep going and if this is going to be the new reality for as long as anyone can tell, we’ve got to come up with a different way of operating,” she said.

The theater has made a name for itself in the area. By using local talent, they produce high quality shows with limited resources.

“That is a connection to our community, that a lot of people kind of miss out when you just see a touring production. These are just faces passing through, whereas here they are already people you already know,” she said.

The pandemic changed how people see live plays, like having actors wearing face shields, while the audience watches with their masks on.

“There’s a lot of challenges in general because so much of acting is your expression and so now you have to express yourself not only through your facial expression but now through your physical expression,” she said.

But the theater is finding new ways to connect with their audience and artists, like using Patreon.

“We have been posting Podcasts, monthly podcasts. We’ve done some online short plays that we’ve filmed and posted and that’s stuff that’s been submitted by local writers,” she said.

All while, acknowledging change and adapting to it.

The theater hopes to put on plays this year, with the soonest show hoping to hit the stage in June.

