Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Sunday

(WDBJ)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported new cases across southwest Virginia on Sunday.

In the WYMT viewing area, 53 new cases and one new death were reported.

Statewide, the VDH has reported 398,856 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,383 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Note: The VDH does not separate active and recovered cases. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Buchanan County –953 total cases (4 new cases)

Dickenson County –731 total cases (3 new cases)

Lee County –1,758 total cases (12 new cases)

Norton –207 total cases (5 new cases)

Wise County –2,368 total cases (29 new cases, 1 new death)

For more on COVID-19 in Virginia, you can visit the state’s COVID-19 website here.

